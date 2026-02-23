O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $27.53 Million Investment in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 873,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,532,000. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF accounts for 5.1% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETHA. Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,508 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,605,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,619,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the second quarter worth $16,920,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,180,000.

ETHA opened at $14.89 on Monday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

