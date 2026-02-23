Pattern Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRN) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pattern Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts recently commented on PTRN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pattern Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pattern Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pattern Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pattern Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pattern Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pattern Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Group during the third quarter worth $5,480,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Group in the third quarter valued at $2,740,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Group in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pattern Group in the third quarter valued at about $247,000.

NASDAQ PTRN opened at $10.33 on Monday. Pattern Group has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65.

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

