AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.
SKFRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AB SKF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of AB SKF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.
AB SKF Stock Performance
AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). AB SKF had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
About AB SKF
AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) is a leading global supplier of bearing and seal solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes rolling bearings, plain bearings, mechatronics, lubrication systems and services. The company’s products are designed to improve the reliability, efficiency and performance of rotating equipment in a wide range of applications, from heavy industry and energy to aerospace and automotive.
Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, SKF introduced the world’s first self-aligning ball bearing and has since grown into a truly global organization.
