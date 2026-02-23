Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives $244.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Longbow Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $103,181.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,600.08. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $2,151,185.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,878,171.40. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,628. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 62.2% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 788.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN opened at $248.65 on Monday. Garmin has a 52-week low of $169.26 and a 52-week high of $261.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.76 and its 200-day moving average is $220.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.40. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 22.96%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

