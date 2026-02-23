Financial Survey: SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) and AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SiriusPoint and AXA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 3 2 2 2.86 AXA 0 0 3 1 3.25

SiriusPoint currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.69%. Given SiriusPoint’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SiriusPoint is more favorable than AXA.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $3.21 billion 0.78 $459.60 million $3.69 5.81 AXA $78.03 billion 1.34 $8.53 billion N/A N/A

This table compares SiriusPoint and AXA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AXA shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and AXA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 14.34% 15.90% 2.57% AXA N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXA has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats AXA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. This segment offers medical insurance products, trip cancellation programs, medical management services, and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance services. The Insurance & Services segment provides accident and health, marine and energy, property and casualty, mortgage, environmental, workers' compensation, commercial auto lines, professional liability, and other lines of business. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About AXA

(Get Free Report)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products, including car, home, and personal or professional liability to individual and business clients; international insurance for large corporate clients in Europe; and marine and aviation insurance services, as well as property and casualty reinsurance products. In addition, it offers asset management services in the areas of various asset classes, including equities, bonds, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate for the group’s insurance companies and their clients, and retail and institutional clients. Further, the company provides motor, household, property and general liability, health, term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, deferred and immediate annuities, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/ group customers. AXA SA was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.