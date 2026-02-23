Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,307,457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after buying an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,667,000 after buying an additional 6,097,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,182,000 after buying an additional 2,838,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $616,590.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,642,887.45. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $2,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at $43,416,822.15. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,436. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. William Blair raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

PLTR stock opened at $135.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $322.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Articles

