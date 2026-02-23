Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 44,323 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $74.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $79.18.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $11,288,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,066,750. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

