Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $9.97 Million Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Melius Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $1,524,212.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,997.44. The trade was a 35.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE GD opened at $351.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $369.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

