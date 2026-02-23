Helikon Investments Ltd Makes New $60.93 Million Investment in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B $TGS

Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,897,250 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,929,000. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B accounts for about 4.2% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd owned 1.92% of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 75.6% in the third quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the second quarter worth about $25,900,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,141,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,627,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,154,000 after acquiring an additional 137,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Trading Down 0.1%

TGS stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $34.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94.

About Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) is an Argentina?based midstream energy company principally engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas. Established in 1992 following the privatization of the state?owned gas utility, TGS operates one of the country’s largest pipeline networks, carrying gas from production basins in the Neuquén and Golfo San Jorge regions to major consumption markets in Buenos Aires and beyond. The company’s infrastructure supports both domestic supply and export volumes bound for neighboring countries.

In addition to its core pipeline business, TGS maintains a significant gas processing division that extracts natural gas liquids (NGL) and produces liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other by?products.

