Helikon Investments Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. $IFS

Helikon Investments Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,513 shares during the period. Intercorp Financial Services accounts for approximately 2.6% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Helikon Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.82% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $37,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 14.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 986,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after buying an additional 122,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after acquiring an additional 107,290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 104,792 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 519,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 269,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 239,920 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFS. Wall Street Zen lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE:IFS opened at $50.37 on Monday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is a Lima-based financial holding company that brings together a suite of banking and non-banking financial businesses under the Intercorp Group umbrella. Through its network of subsidiaries, the company provides a broad range of products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations across Peru.

The company’s core banking operations are conducted through Interbank, which offers deposit accounts, personal and business loans, credit and debit cards, trade finance and electronic banking solutions.

