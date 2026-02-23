Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 368 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 24.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after buying an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,401,304,000 after acquiring an additional 250,934 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 114.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,333,000 after acquiring an additional 175,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 32.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 413,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,469.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,493.47. The firm has a market cap of $577.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,279.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1,060.76.

ASML Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.