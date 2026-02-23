MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New Investment in American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. $AEXA

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AEXA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 631,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.47% of American Exceptionalism Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the third quarter worth $219,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,366,000.

NYSE AEXA opened at $11.20 on Monday. American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $11.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of American Exceptionalism Acquisition in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Exceptionalism Acquisition has an average rating of “Sell”.

We are led by Chamath Palihapitiya, the founder and Managing Partner of Social Capital. Like Social Capital, the company is formed to confront the world’s hardest problems. Although these problems have evolved over the past decade, our approach remains the same—with a dedication to first principles thinking, deep technological understanding and a willingness to be contrarian to consensus. — We intend to find companies that operate in sectors that we believe will be instrumental in maintaining U.S.

