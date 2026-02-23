Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 5,637 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $35,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 63.8% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Intuit by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,166,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $380.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $554.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.97. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $375.40 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total value of $936,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,668,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,458,939.64. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $840.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $739.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $868.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $810.00 to $624.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $739.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $761.27.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

