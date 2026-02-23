SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,439 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $33,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,073 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 194.7% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,145 shares during the last quarter.

BIL stock opened at $91.56 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.26 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average is $91.56.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

