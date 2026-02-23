Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 15,139 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,139 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,247,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,699 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $245,312,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,733,000 after buying an additional 1,469,187 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,016,000 after buying an additional 1,039,995 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,614.2% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 718,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after acquiring an additional 676,332 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $80.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

