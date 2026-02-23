Brokerages Set DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) Price Target at $14.71

Shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.7143.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Wolfe Research set a $13.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,365.75. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raul J. Fernandez purchased 16,446 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $250,637.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 816,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,435,855.24. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13,258.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.34%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology’s core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

