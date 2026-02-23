Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.
NYSE CHMI opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a P/E ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 1.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CHMI. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, financing and managing residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company’s portfolio consists primarily of agency and non-agency residential mortgage loans secured by single-family residences, together with mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae.
CHMI employs active portfolio management strategies intended to generate current income and total return for its shareholders.
