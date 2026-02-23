Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

NYSE CHMI opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a P/E ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 1.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,010,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 520,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHMI. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, financing and managing residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company’s portfolio consists primarily of agency and non-agency residential mortgage loans secured by single-family residences, together with mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae.

CHMI employs active portfolio management strategies intended to generate current income and total return for its shareholders.

