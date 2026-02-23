Financial Review: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) versus Black Dragon Resource Cos. (OTCMKTS:BDGR)

Black Dragon Resource Cos. (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Get Free Report) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Black Dragon Resource Cos. alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Black Dragon Resource Cos. and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Dragon Resource Cos. N/A N/A N/A Range Resources 19.64% 15.99% 8.93%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Dragon Resource Cos. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Range Resources 2 13 3 1 2.16

This is a summary of recent ratings for Black Dragon Resource Cos. and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Range Resources has a consensus price target of $41.12, indicating a potential upside of 3.53%. Given Range Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Black Dragon Resource Cos..

Risk and Volatility

Black Dragon Resource Cos. has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Dragon Resource Cos. and Range Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Dragon Resource Cos. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Range Resources $2.42 billion 3.89 $266.34 million $2.38 16.69

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Black Dragon Resource Cos..

Summary

Range Resources beats Black Dragon Resource Cos. on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Dragon Resource Cos.

(Get Free Report)

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies or non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc. and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. in December 2004. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ProTek Capital, Inc.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in August 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Dragon Resource Cos. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Dragon Resource Cos. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.