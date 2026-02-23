Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.22. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,655,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s research and development efforts are directed toward addressing unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological conditions, leveraging its expertise in neuropharmacology and receptor modulation. Minerva’s goal is to bring forward differentiated molecules that can offer improved efficacy and safety profiles compared to existing treatments.

The company’s most advanced programs include roluperidone (formerly MIN-101), which has been investigated for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia, and MIN-117, a novel serotonergic agent being evaluated in major depressive disorder.

