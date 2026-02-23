Wall Street Zen Downgrades Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Buy

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cimpress presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Cimpress Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $72.24 on Friday. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.27 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.97.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.64 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cimpress by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

