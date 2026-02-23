USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 5.5%

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $396.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.96 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 166.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1,354.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc is a Utah?based company that develops, manufactures and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products through a network of independent distributors. Founded in 1992 by Dr. Myron Wentz, the company’s portfolio includes vitamins, minerals, dietary supplements, weight?management products and skin?care formulations. USANA’s products are formulated in its own laboratories to meet pharmaceutical?grade standards, and the company has invested heavily in research and development and quality control to support its offerings.

Operating primarily through a direct selling model, USANA serves markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

