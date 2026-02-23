Interface (TILE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Interface to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $350.5380 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Interface Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $32.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. Interface has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Interface alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TILE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Interface from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Interface by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,689,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,105,000 after purchasing an additional 36,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Interface by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,214,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,071,000 after buying an additional 1,149,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,295,000 after buying an additional 33,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 42,011 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global manufacturer of modular flooring and resilient commercial flooring solutions. The company specializes in carpet tiles, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and other environmentally responsible hard-surface products designed for use in corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality and retail environments. Interface’s portfolio also includes broadloom carpet, rubber flooring and acoustic underlays, all engineered to meet performance, design and sustainability requirements in modern interior spaces.

Founded in 1973 by Ray C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.