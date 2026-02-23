Workday (WDAY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $2.5232 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $137.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Workday has a 12-month low of $136.64 and a 12-month high of $281.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $261.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.32.

In other news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 6,547 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total transaction of $1,432,287.19. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 111,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,360,695.81. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 22,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $4,662,621.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 106,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,347,376.10. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

