Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -1.26.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 5,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $67,442.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,821.20. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Vasconcelles sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $31,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,005.20. This trade represents a 38.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 36,461 shares of company stock valued at $422,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $23,808,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $9,758,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 587.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,320,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 232.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for oncology. The company employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging biomarker-driven strategies to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its investigational compounds. By concentrating on well-validated molecular drivers of cancer, Day One seeks to deliver first-in-class or best-in-class therapies with the potential for meaningful clinical benefit.

The company’s pipeline includes several small-molecule candidates in various stages of development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.