Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $522.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.31 and a quick ratio of 16.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $563.25 and a 200-day moving average of $482.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Daily Journal Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $348.63 and a fifty-two week high of $674.75.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter. Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) had a net margin of 104.17% and a return on equity of 25.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ: DJCO) is a diversified media and technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company operates in two primary segments: legal publishing and software solutions. Its publishing arm produces the Los Angeles Daily Journal and the San Francisco Daily Journal, which provide daily coverage of legal news, court decisions, opinion pieces and public notices to attorneys, judges and legal professionals across California.

In addition to its flagship newspapers, Daily Journal Corp.

