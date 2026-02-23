Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMWB. Northland Securities lowered shares of Similarweb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Similarweb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Similarweb from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Similarweb from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Similarweb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Similarweb Stock Performance

NYSE:SMWB opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 70.38% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Similarweb by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 852,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 3.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Similarweb by 31.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.

Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.

Featured Stories

