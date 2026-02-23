UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $141.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $134.00 target price on UMB Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $126.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 16.90%.UMB Financial’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Greg M. Graves bought 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.83 per share, with a total value of $28,122.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,526.03. This trade represents a 0.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $50,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,698.40. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 34,469 shares of company stock worth $4,218,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

Featured Stories

