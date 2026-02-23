Trip.com Group (TCOM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Trip.com Group to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $2.0907 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 7:00 PM ET.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $54.57 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

Featured Stories

