Gladstone Land (LAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $32.0710 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $406.62 million, a P/E ratio of -49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 141.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 63,702 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, iA Financial set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland in the United States. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on purchasing high-quality agricultural properties and leasing them to farmers under long?term, triple?net lease agreements. This model provides tenants with operational flexibility while generating stable, recurring rental income for investors.

The company’s portfolio spans several key agricultural regions across the country, including California, the Midwest, and parts of the Southeast.

