Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives C$35.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDT. Raymond James Financial set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

TSE:BDT opened at C$32.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$17.52 and a 52 week high of C$32.59.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of C$951.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

