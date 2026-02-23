F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

FG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $31.00 target price on F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, F&G Annuities & Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FG

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 7.9%

NYSE FG opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. F&G Annuities & Life has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $44.36.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.43). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $147,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,117,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,030,225.76. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,807,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,709 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 870.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 642,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 576,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at $14,568,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,144,000 after buying an additional 409,743 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 445.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after buying an additional 379,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting F&G Annuities & Life

Here are the key news stories impacting F&G Annuities & Life this week:

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life is the principal life insurance and annuity subsidiary of F&G Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: FG), a publicly traded financial services holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The company focuses on designing and issuing retirement income solutions that address longevity risk, capital preservation, and wealth transfer for individual and institutional clients.

Its product suite includes fixed indexed annuities, which offer the potential for market-linked growth with downside protection; fixed-rate annuities, delivering guaranteed interest over a defined term; and a range of life insurance policies such as term, universal, and variable universal life.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.