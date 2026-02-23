York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of York Water in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

York Water stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $472.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.72. York Water has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in York Water by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 130,613 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in York Water by 46.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 379,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 119,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of York Water by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 88,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 52,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company (NASDAQ: YORW) is an investor-owned regulated water utility headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1816, it is the oldest publicly traded water utility in the United States. The company’s principal operations involve the collection, treatment and distribution of potable water to residential, commercial and industrial customers under rate schedules approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

York Water Company’s service territory covers portions of south-central Pennsylvania, including York County and neighboring Adams and Franklin counties.

