Financial Analysis: ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) & Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Halfords Group and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halfords Group N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint -59.54% -209.46% -21.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Halfords Group and ChargePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halfords Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 ChargePoint 3 8 1 0 1.83

Risk & Volatility

ChargePoint has a consensus price target of $12.15, indicating a potential upside of 97.08%. Given ChargePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Halfords Group.

Halfords Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Halfords Group and ChargePoint”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halfords Group $2.19 billion 0.19 -$42.87 million N/A N/A ChargePoint $417.08 million 0.35 -$277.07 million ($10.28) -0.60

Halfords Group has higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint.

Summary

ChargePoint beats Halfords Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online. The Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans. The company also provides software as a service. Halfords Group plc was founded in 1892 and is based in Redditch, the United Kingdom.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

