Visible Gold Mines (CVE:VGD) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Visible Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:VGD – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 312,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 73,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Visible Gold Mines Stock Down 20.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.24.

About Visible Gold Mines

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

