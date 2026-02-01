Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Sells 23,724 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,724 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.