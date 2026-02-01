Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN Holdings Trimmed by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,540 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 409,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 155,549 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 3,561,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,513,000 after purchasing an additional 784,368 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% during the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 692,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 72,155 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 111,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $21.09.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1078 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.