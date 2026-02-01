AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 48,173 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 168.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,173 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1,759.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,000,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 946,381 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,179,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,124,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 181,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 103,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. New Street Research set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.45 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.99.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of DEA opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.96. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

