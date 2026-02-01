Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF $RPV

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,776 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,520,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

RPV opened at $107.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks. RPV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

