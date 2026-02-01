Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 1.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Woodward by 3.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 4.1% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $317.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $339.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $995.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.15 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.39%.Woodward’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Woodward declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Woodward from $329.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $345.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Woodward from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.88, for a total value of $1,489,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,413.80. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $2,105,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,303.60. This represents a 42.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,908,210. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward’s product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

