iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42,358.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,216,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,063,916,000 after buying an additional 411,172 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,009,000 after acquiring an additional 372,064 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,564,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 726,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,918,000 after acquiring an additional 95,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $465.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $473.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

