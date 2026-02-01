New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.64 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,504 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $26,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 417,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,150,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 13.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Waste Connections by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 188,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,069,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. UBS Group set a $205.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

WCN opened at $167.47 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.06 and a fifty-two week high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.22 and a 200-day moving average of $175.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company’s operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

