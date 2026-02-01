Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $532,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 41,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 740.2% during the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 216,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 928,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,370,000 after purchasing an additional 642,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $695.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $700.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $689.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

