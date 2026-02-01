FSA Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 7,619 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

FSA Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of FSA Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FSA Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,140,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,647,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,576 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,088.0% during the third quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,202,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,973,000 after buying an additional 1,005,350 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 46,191.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 850,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,377,000 after acquiring an additional 848,997 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,069,000 after purchasing an additional 736,741 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VTV stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.