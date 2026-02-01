Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 308,998 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,998 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $15,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $23,597,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.