Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 258,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.92. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $78.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.2084 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

