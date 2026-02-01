Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,429 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

