Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZIW) Short Interest Update

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,028 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the February 12th total of 9,928 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,032 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,032 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Banzai International Price Performance
Shares of Banzai International stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,486. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Banzai International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
About Banzai International
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