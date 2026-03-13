Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZIW) Short Interest Update

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,028 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the February 12th total of 9,928 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,032 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,032 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Banzai International Price Performance

Shares of Banzai International stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,486. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Banzai International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

Get Banzai International alerts:

About Banzai International

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.