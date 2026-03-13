Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 15,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 6,495 shares.The stock last traded at $4.8550 and had previously closed at $4.9560.

Dominos Pizza UK Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

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Dominos Pizza UK Company Profile

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Dominos Pizza UK (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) is the American depositary receipt (ADR) of Domino’s Pizza Group plc, the master franchisee responsible for the development and operation of Domino’s branded pizza delivery and carry-out restaurants across the United Kingdom and Ireland. Since opening its first store in Lutterworth, Leicestershire in 1993, the business has grown from a single outlet to one of the largest pizza delivery networks in Europe, leveraging the global Domino’s brand under licence from Domino’s Pizza, Inc

The company’s primary activities encompass the franchising, corporate operation and supply of pizza restaurants, supported by regional supply chain facilities that provide dough, sauces and other ingredients to every store.

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