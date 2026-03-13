Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 23,328 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 12,317 shares.The stock last traded at $7.7399 and had previously closed at $7.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRTBY. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wartsila in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Pareto Securities downgraded Wartsila from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wartsila in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”.

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Wartsila Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Wartsila had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that Wartsila will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wartsila Company Profile

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Wärtsilä (OTCMKTS: WRTBY) is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company’s Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

Further Reading

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