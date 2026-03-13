AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 137,854 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the February 12th total of 220,148 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,261 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,261 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 3,621.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUDC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

AudioCodes Stock Down 0.2%

AUDC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 40,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $234.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.09. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. AudioCodes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 552.0%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

About AudioCodes

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AudioCodes Ltd is a global provider of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including session border controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, management and monitoring software, and cloud-based communications microservices. Its offerings support a wide range of unified communications (UC) and contact center deployments, enabling secure, high-quality voice connectivity across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rosh Ha’Ayin, Israel, AudioCodes serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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